LASEMA confirms pipeline leakage in Satellite town axis

The Director-General Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Mr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu yesterday said the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) pipeline along Ojukwu Str., Navy Town axis of Satellite town in Lagos is leaking.

Oke-Osanyintolu also noted that technicians from the NNPC have been alerted to the danger and are on top of the situation.

“We received an alert this evening and upon arrival, it was discovered that an NNPC pipeline along the axis at Ojukwu street, Navy Town was leaking.

“We contacted the NNPC who dispatched a repair team to the location.

“The agency and other first responders intend to remain on high alert until the repairs being carried out by NNPC are fully completed,”Oke-Osanyintolu said.

The LASEMA boss, however, urged members of the public to proceed with extreme caution in and around the area to prevent any form of explosion or ignition from the naked flame or other activity.

Oke-Osanyintolu also pledged to provide an update to the public concerning the pipeline leakage.

Vanguard

