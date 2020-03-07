Landlords protest planned demolition of houses by Navy in Yenagoa

Kindly Share This Story:

Houses owners in Okoria community in Agudama-Epie, a suburb in Yenagoa, have protested against alleged planned demolition of their property by the Central Naval Command.

The aggrieved protesters on Thursday marched through the Melford Okilo Road terminating at the Government House in Yenagoa to appeal to Bayelsa Gov, Douye Diri, to intervene and prevail on the Naval Authorities to stop the planned demolition of their houses.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protesting residents, comprised property of owners of buildings around the Okoria community in Agudama-Epie, close to the Central Naval Command in Yenagoa.

They carried placards with different inscriptions reading: ‘We no go gree, our sweat no go go in vain’,’ ”they want to destroy our property,” “Mr President and Governor, please save us’, and “we say no to oppression, Nigeria Navy you can’t destroy our houses without compensation’ amongst others.

Two members of the group, Asaye Ebikebina and Emmanuel Efrisou, told NAN that the men of Central Naval Command had given them until Saturday, March 7, to demolish their property without compensation in spite that he matter was in court.

A mother of six, Mrs Sokore Blokore, who is in her 60s, said she lost her husband recently and had no where to go to if the house built by her daughter, also now late was demolished.

Another property owner, Mr Christopher Brik, whose house had already been demolished, narrated the harrowing experience he had been subjected to since then.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Domestic Matters, Mr Lucky Yubogha, while addressing the protesting landlords commended them for their peaceful and orderly conduct, promising to table the issue before the governor.

The Spokesperson for the Central Naval Command, Sub Lieutenant Patricia Dike, when contacted by NAN, said that she was working on getting a reaction to the development.

As at the time of filing this report, no official response has been received from the Central Naval Command.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: