Land where wife can’t have sex with husband for two years after childbirth

…Cows used as bride price and restitution in case of cheating

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

The ‘ding-dong’ sound woke me up from my sleep after more than five hours aboard EgyptAir. All I could hear was an announcement in Arabic language. My curiosity jolted me to look through the window, and all I saw was a bright and colourful landscape view of Cairo.

Then the English version followed, indicating we were close to landing in less than five minutes. I giggled and I said in my mind, ‘welcome to Egypt.’

It’s two months after my three weeks adventure in the North African country, but the memory still resonates.

The gathering which was a Professional Forum for Young African Journalists, co-sponsored by the government of Egypt and the Union of African Journalists, turned out to be a Network that will last for years to come.

The training reached its 54th session in November, 2019 with 20 journalists outside the host country and five Egyptian journalists in attendance.

The forum was meant to equip trainees with necessary skills in the evolving media space, and also tell the African story to the world from the eyes of an African.

Aside this, it canvassed the need for a new African Media Narrative by African Journalists, which hopes to tell the African story from a developmental point of view.

The Experience

For me and the 19 other participants from different African countries, it was a ‘Workation’.

The evenings and weekends were always the fun part of the three weeks.

It was in one of the evening sit outs with one of the journalists, Mach Samuel from South Sudan, I learnt how important Cows are to the majority Dinka tribe of the war thorn country.

What fascinated me more about his story was the part he mentioned that a record 117 cows were paid as part of the bride price to marry his wife after competing with six other suitors.

He explained that the number of herds a man has, determines the respect and influence he wields in the community.

29 years old Samuel who still owns hundreds of cattle, had a three- month old baby girl at the time. He said a woman is a symbol of pride to every Dinka family, moreso that women remain Virgins until after marriage.

He (Samuel) also has to abstain from lovemaking with his wife for two years after she puts to bed. This he explained was a cultural norm, and his wife in turn would move to his mother’s house for the time being to ensure the baby was given the adequate care needed.

In the case of infidelity, Samuel has to pay as restitution fee of five cows to his wife, while his wife will pay with seven cows if she was the one that erred. This once again shows the significance of cows to the Dinka tribe.

Samuel was already thinking of marrying another girl. This is because in his culture, he has to marry a wife on behalf of his late brother who never had any before his death.

This seems like a plot twist at a time he is supposed to remain celibate for two years.

‘Like Cairo, Like Lagos’

Cairo also made me remember Lagos. Our own mega city. Not for anything in particular but the ‘go-slow’ and the ever busy roads.

Just like Lagos, Cairo is chocked with vehicles. Many vehicles. But the difference is that, in Cairo you are sure of when the traffic would clear up.

Most are caused by traffic wardens who do their bit to avoid a stand still, unlike what I experienced during my last visit to Lagos. I really suffered but I survived.

Just like Lagos, Cairo is littered with high rising buildings. Everywhere is very busy. Just like Yaba market, Ataba market in Cairo is the best stop for cheap items. Most middle and low income earners thronged Ataba for wears they can afford.

In one of our evening outings to the market, the raid on road side sellers by police and other compliance officers reminded me of Oshodi as the traders scampered to pack their items which are mostly stocked in barrows and sacks by the road side.

The Influence Of Nollywood In Africa

I also got the feeling of how other African nations view Nigeria. Like the lady from Botswana, Yvonne Mooka, she believes all Nigerians are prophets. She said from the movies they watch, they had a feeling of what to expect from a Nigerian when they see one.

She called me Igwe and every now and then she would tell me, ‘Igwe pray for me.’. She believed every Nigerian was a prophet.

This made me realize how the rest views Nigeria from the Nollywood prism.

The man from The Gambia, Appo Camara, once told me they see Nigeria as a big brother, and are looking up to us. I was very proud to be a Nigerian at that moment. He eulogized how our movies have dominated their entertainment industry.

More to it was our Music. Like everyone has one or two Nigerian music on his or her playlist and could mention our artistes, even though I didn’t know much about the music and movie industry in their respective countries.

At a fora in Alfayoun, a state in Egypt, I was the Disc Jockey and all they requested for was Nigerian Music. That moment was defining for me as a Nigerian.

The Take Home

It was fascinating to know how Egypt has improved in all facets since Adel Fattha el-sisi came on board in 2014 as a democratically elected president.

The patriotism of its citizens is beyond compare and often you hear them say, ‘God protect Egypt.’

The country which still battles some form of terrorism stands United against its common enemy, which is a great lesson to other African nations including, Nigeria.

Egyptians, collectively, see terrorism as an evil and they have remained United against their enemy of discord.

It was quite heart warming to know that the government and its people were on the same page, praying for their brothers and sisters in the armed forces fighting the scourge.

Tourism remains one of the drivers of the Country’s Economy and the government in that country is unrelenting in opening up the North African country to investments.

No wonder Cairo airport is singled as one of the busiest airports in Africa. Tourism is attracting a lot for them.

The government has been able to identify its tourist attraction and modernised it, not just to create jobs, but also to empower its citizens.

Part of the three weeks training, was for participating journalists to visit some tourist sites including the Egyptian Museum, the Mediterranean Sea, the Nile river, the Pyramid and Sphynx, the library of Alexandria, the Royal Jewellery Palace, the Media Production City, some religious complexes among others.

All of these sites were in three major States which are Cairo, Alexandria and AlFayoun Governorates, and I can say most of the businesses in these settlements, thrive on the tourism drive of the Egyptian state.

In all of these sites visited, thousands of tourists from across the globe thronged in and out to see what they have paid for.

The hospitality industry is in a boom and countless infrastructural architectures are under construction which can be seen at the fast pace Cairo is developing.

In a matter of months, the new Grand Egyptian Museum which is expected to have about five million visitors a year would be opened, and this is a pointer to the importance the Egyptian state places on tourism.

A stable security atmosphere as observed has been the nucleus of this feat for Egypt. In other words, for Nigeria to boost its tourism sector and draw in investors, more importance needs to be placed on security. A secured environment is as important as food and water to man, in an evolving economy.

Another take home from the trip was how Egypt has been able to successfully stamp out illegal migration through its land borders.

In one of the sessions at the Egyptian Anti Corruption Academy, one of the facilitators whose name I can’t recall now, pointed that most illegal migration which was in form of human trafficking into Egypt has been stamped out.

I really don’t know how they did it, but it takes a serious government to identify a potential threat and avert it. Nigeria can learn from Egypt in many ways.

