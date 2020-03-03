Lampard cites ‘Liverpool model’ as he warns Chelsea owner

Kindly Share This Story:

Frank Lampard has urged Chelsea to stick with him in the same way Liverpool stayed faithful to Jurgen Klopp.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is not known for his patience with managers, especially if they fail to deliver silverware at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool went three seasons without winning a trophy under Klopp but that all changed last term as they won the Champions League and pushed City all the way in the Premier League title race.

Liverpool are 22 points clear in the league this season and Lampard has urged the Chelsea hierarchy to show the same level of patience to him.’

Lampard said: “The Liverpool journey is an incredible story. We have seen the journey of this team that is now an absolute machine – rolling everyone over.

“It can take time. Behind a team that wins is hard work from everyone – which is what I am trying to do at Chelsea.

“There is a plan that has run through Liverpool, which we’ll try to do here – understanding there will be tough times when I’ll be questioned, and we have to stay tough.

“Liverpool is a great model. What they have done is fantastic.”

