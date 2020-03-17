Lagos scales down 2020 boat regatta, festival over Coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government said on Tuesday it would restrict participants for the “Greater Lagos Regatta and Festival” earlier scheduled to hold during the Easter period for local tourists, and fun lovers.

The state also announced the indefinite postponement of the event.

The state’s Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat AkinbiIe-Yusuf, who stated this at a press conference in Lagos, stressed that the postponement followed the outbreak of Coronavirus and the need to ensure the safety of residents and participants.

Lagos recorded its second case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s discovery was Nigeria’s third since the outbreak of the disease in China last December.

The first case was an Italian who has been treated and recovering at an isolation centre in Lagos.

AkinbiIe-Yusuf said the three days event has been put on hold pending when the Coronavirus generally subsides.

The commissioner said: “The state government will not take any chances, though, it is not cancelling the event but will prevent participation from foreign countries because of the global threat of COVID-19 to human lives at the moment.

“The ministry is aware of the COVID -19 and we are working with the Ministry of Health to create washing of hands points, provide hand sanitisers, and ensure the safety of Lagosians before, during and after the programme.”

The event, which is an initiative of the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture is organized in collaboration with a consulting firm and has been designed to espouse the tourism potential of Lagos State, celebrate the aquatic splendour of the state and market the Lagos brand to tourism investors across the world.

Kindly Share This Story: