Lagos police command enforces ban on social gatherings to prevent spread of coronavirus

The Lagos State Police Command has embarked on massive enforcement of the ban order on social or religious gatherings as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) in the state

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana said this in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

Elkana said exercise was in compliance with directives issued by both Federal and Lagos State Governments on prevention of the spread of COVID-19

He said that the command had deployed adequate personnel across the state to ensure that the orders are fully obeyed.

“The order imposed bans on social gatherings such as, wedding ceremonies, naming ceremonies, burial ceremonies, parties, clubs and religion gatherings of people not be more than 50.

“Commercial vehicles carrying passengers above capacity (overloading) are also part of this order.

“Members of the public are encouraged to avoid overcrowding themselves at bus stops, market places, business places and scene of incidents,” he said.

Elkana said that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, called on Lagosians to obey the safety regulations put in place for the benefit of everyone.

”We must be alive and healthy before socio-economic activities would be effective.

“The command has rolled out its medical team to market places for awareness creation and police detention facilities to safeguard the safety of suspects.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered the immediate release of suspects arrested for minor offences as part of preventive measures.

“Together we can prevent the spread of Covid 19,” Elkana said.

The police spokesman said that anybody wishing to give information or complaints regarding COVID-19 should call the following toll free number 080097000010 or text Coronavirus to 24453.

Vanguard Nigeria News

