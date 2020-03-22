Lagos govt to sign Amotekun bill soon

Kindly Share This Story:

Lagos State Government said on Sunday the bill establishing the Amotekun Corps would be signed into law very soon.

The state House of Assembly passed the bill earlier this month.

The state Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, disclosed this in a chat with journalists in Lagos.

Oyo, Ekiti, Ondo are some of the states in the South-West that had enacted laws to create the Amotekun Corps in their respective states.

Hamzat said the essence of establishing the Amotekun Corps in the state was to boost security, especially along major highways and border communities.

He said: “Yes, we will sign it (bill). And on the Amotekun bill, I think we all know what Amotekun is all about.

“The design of Amotekun is for us to be able to patrol our borders with the neighbouring state. Lagos has one neighbouring state, Ogun.

“So, if you are a criminal and you are trying to run from Ogun to Lagos or vice versa, Amotekun is there to chop you off; that is the essence.”

The deputy governor said the state government already had the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC), a complimentary community policing outfit before the idea of Amotekun came up.

According to him, the state government sent the bill establishing the LNSC to all the states in the South-West to help in the formation of their respective Amotekun Corps.

Hamzat said several personnel of the LNSC would be drafted into the state’s Amotekun Corps to feed the new outfit with information on their areas of coverage. (NAN)

