Lagos govt sensitises public on coronavirus

Chioma Obinna and Chinelo Azike

The Lagos State government on Tuesday carried out a sensitisation programme to educate community leaders on the preventive measures for coronavirus.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this at a stakeholders’ forum on the management and control of COVID-19 in the state, said since the Ebola outbreak in Nigeria, the state has been building capacity to handle major health issues in the country.

Abayomi said: “We always knew it was going to happen. It was not a matter of if, it was a matter of when and when has happened. I am glad to tell you with the support of Mr. Governor, other colleagues in cabinets and all the health care professionals in our 27 general hospitals, our 300 primary health care facilities, and our teaching hospitals, I am happy to tell you that Lagos is ready.”

However, the commissioner said the state can withstand an outbreak but may not be able to withstand a very large outbreak, hence, the reason the stakeholders’ forum was convened to educate community leaders on the preventive measures.

He said: “We are going to be relying on you for information sharing at the community level, to perform good personal hygiene and to ensure that if you are sick you remain at home and you request medical attention.

“You do not move around if you have a cold, cough or flu so that you do not spread it to other people at work. It may not be coronavirus, it may be the normal flu or cold but this is the time when we need to emphasize that it is important when you are sick with flu or a cold that you do not spread it. You wash your hands regularly,

“If you sneeze you make sure you are at a distance from anybody else. You sneeze into a handkerchief or a tissue and you discard and you wash your hands.

“In our schools, we are teaching our children now to perform good personal hygiene, let it become a habit. When your children come home make sure the first thing they do is to go and wash their hands. It is a good practice and we should teach our children that.”

