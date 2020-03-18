Lagos govt bans religious congregational services over COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos state government said on Wednesday it has banned all religious congregational service involving more than 50 worshippers throughout the state.

The state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, disclosed this in a communiqué issued at the end of a meeting with religious leaders at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

He said the government took the decision to halt the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Lagos, Alexander Bamgbola and Grand Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh Suleiman Abou Nolla and other religious leaders across the state.

The state Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, had earlier said the state government was considering the ban of religious activities in the state.

He also disclosed that the Commission for Home Affairs would meet with religious leaders in the state.

Omotosho said: “We are all aware that the Federal Government asked the National Youth Service Corps to shut down orientation camps; yesterday (Tuesday) the Commissioner for Home Affairs said there will be a meeting with religious leaders today (Wednesday).

“It is going to be suggested to them to maybe stop Friday and Sunday services – wherever we have large gatherings.

“Going by the new development, I am sure they will be advised to shut down the services in the interest of the public and all of us. I am sure they are going to comply.”

Nigeria now has eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 after five persons tested positive to the disease.

Kindly Share This Story: