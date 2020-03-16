Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther Onyegbula

A child identified simply as Favour has been rescued alive from the rubbles of one of the collapsed building at the Abule ado explosion.

The three-year-old baby girl was rescued from the rubbles on Sunday night by operatives of the Red cross Nigeria at the scene.

According to chairman Red Cross Nigeria Adebowale Kolawole, “we recovered her naked under the debris of a building.

“Later we found out that the mother had her sibling were admitted in the hospital and the mother who had a head injure was in a semi unconsciousness.

“This morning when she asked for her daughter, the doctors told her that her daughter is safe and with the red cross. Actually that was what we wanted to so that the mother would be at rest psychologically so that it will not add to the pains that the mother is going through in other to save her life, and as soon as possible we are taking her to go see her mother at the Naval hospital. She is favour and God has favoured her”

Meanwhile, two yet to be identified corpses have been recovered by the rescue officials at the scene of explosion.

The corpses were found under the rubbles of the collapsed school building at about 11 am on Monday morning.

Vanguard Nigeria News

