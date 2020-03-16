Breaking News
Lagos Explosion: Senator Adeola Calls for serious safety measures

On 4:28 pmIn Newsby
Senator Adeola Olamilekan, Chairman, Senate Committee on Finanace

…Laments Incessant Incidents

By Henry Umoru

CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos West has called for the provision of serious safety measures  in all the parts of the Senatorial District,  following the gas explosion that rocked the Abule-Ado area, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State on Sunday.

Senator Adeola who lamented the incessant explosions in Lagos State, said that the safety measures must be made available in  the senatorial district with its dense population and the presence of many establishments with structures and products susceptible to inflammation and explosion.

In a statement yesterday by his Media Assistant, Kayode Odunaro, Senator Adeola  decried what he described as incessant occurrence of explosions in the senatorial district following yet another devastating explosion at Abule-Ado in Amuwo Odofin Local Government

Reacting to the incident which at first count led to the death of over 17 persons with over 50 buildings destroyed and scores injured, the senator commiserated with the families of the dead and other victims of the massive explosion, the  cause yet to be ascertained.

The lawmaker commended the valiant efforts of the men of the Lagos State and Federal Government Fire Services, NEMA, LASEMA, Nigerian Navy and Airforce as well as other security forces and ordinary Nigerians for their roles in managing the disaster particularly the rescue of school children adding that relevant agencies of government should conduct a thorough forensic investigation on the immediate cause of this explosion.

Senator Adeola called on NEMA and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to move into the area to provide relief materials as many constituents has been rendered homeless with many in hospitals.

According to him,  the Lagos state government must  not be left alone to handle this national disaster.

Vanguard

