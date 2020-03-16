Lagos explosion: Sanwo-Olu floats N2 Bn relief fund for victims

Kindly Share This Story:

…Commits N250M as capital base

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Following collateral damage caused by the unfortunate explosion at Ado Soba, in Abule Ado Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has set up a N2 billion relief fund to alleviate losses suffered by victims.

Sanwo-Olu, however, on behalf of the state government, announced the donation of a N250 million as capital base for the relief fund.

READ ALSO: School children among 15 killed in Lagos explosion

The governor, stated this when he led a high powered delegation to have on -the -spot assessment of the situation. He was accompanied by his deputy, Dr. Femi Hamzat.

Sanwo-Olu commiserated with those who lost their loved ones and those who sustained various degree of injuries as well as those who had their properties damaged.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: