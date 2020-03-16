Vanguard Logo

Lagos explosion: Sanwo-Olu floats N2 Bn relief fund for victims

…Commits N250M as capital base

Sanwo-Olu targets smart-Agric driven tech to boost economy
Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Following collateral damage caused by the unfortunate explosion at Ado Soba, in Abule Ado Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has set up a N2 billion relief fund to alleviate losses suffered by victims.

Sanwo-Olu, however, on behalf of the state government, announced the donation of a N250 million as capital base for the relief fund.

The governor, stated this when he led a high powered delegation to have on -the -spot assessment of the situation. He was accompanied by his deputy, Dr. Femi Hamzat.

Sanwo-Olu commiserated with those who lost their loved ones and those who sustained various degree of injuries as well as those who had their properties damaged.

