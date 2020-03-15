Vanguard Logo

Lagos Explosion: Police cordon off Amuwo Odofin area

The Lagos State  Police Command  on Sunday said that it had cordoned off the area where an explosion took place within Adeshoba Community in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of  Lagos State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO),DSP Bala Elkana, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the command had provided  adequate security   to safeguard lives  and property of residents around the area.

Elkana also said that investigations were still ongoing to ascertain the cause of the explosion, as well as the number of casualties involved.

”We are yet to ascertain the number of casualties involved from the explosion.

“However, all  relevant and essential emergency agencies  are on ground to maintain  law and order  in the area,” he said.

NAN reports that the explosion  which occurred on Sunday morning  damaged  roofs, windows and doors of several private and public buildings  as well as windscreen of cars parked around the explosion site. (NAN)

