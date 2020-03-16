Breaking News
Lagos Explosion: Over 200 persons displaced, 50 houses destroyed ― NEMA, LASEMA

Over 200 residents of Hyacinth Maduekwe and Chosen Streets, in Abule Ado community, were rendered homeless by the blast on Sunday.

Although Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, and National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, said they were still investigating the cause of the blast, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, was categorical that it was cylinder explosion.

The incident, it was gathered, occurred at about 8.45 am, and seriously damaged no fewer than 50 buildings.

Similarly, many students in a nearby girls’ hostel belonging to Bethlehem International Catholic School were said to have sustained injuries and taken to hospital. Bethlehem Girls College is owned by the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos.

