…Survivor: Hoodlums looted money, properties as we tried to wriggle out of debris

…Our source of livelihood, means of training children in school gone – Widow critically injured after house collapsed on her, daughters

By Bose Adelaja and Nnamdi Ojiego

If it was anticipated, none of the victims of Ado-Soba, Abule-Ado in Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos explosion would have loved to witness the wreckage or witness the incident which rendered 468 victims homeless, injured 57 and killed 21 others.

This ugly incident occurred last Sunday morning when many of the victims were preparing for their various weekly routine unknown to them that the tragedy ahead was better imagined than experienced as many lost property, cash, belongings and loved ones.

Yet, the fate of some is still hanging just as an additional body was recovered from the rubble on Thursday as announced by Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, which put the total number of deaths at 21.

Meanwhile, the cause of the explosion was yet to be ascertained as relevant agencies are still investigating.

The explosion caused wanton destruction to public infrastructure and private properties as 57 victims were rescued out of which 47 were discharged while 10 are still receiving medical attention for minor and major injuries in various hospitals in Lagos.

According to LASEMA, 170 houses were affected out of which 93 were mild, 44 moderate while 33 were severe.

Also, several schools were severely affected.

They include Bethlehem Girls College, Grace Academy and Kosmos School.

Others are Rosmand Schools, Lindave Schools, Precious Schools, A.U.D Primary School and Michilion School.

Similarly, six churches, a mosque, a shopping complex, a hotel and 43 vehicles were severely damaged by the explosion.

Among fortunate victims are 14-year-old Chidera Okonma; Madam Adams Uche Ogbonnaya; her son, Okafor Favour, and Olugbo Chimezie, who were still receiving medical attention in various hospitals as of the time of this report.

The survivors, who spoke with Sunday Vanguard, commended the accelerated attention by government but appealed that it should double its effort towards ameliorating their situation.

Recounting her losses, Chidera, who was an SSS11 student of Bethlehem Girls College, appealed to government to assist her in furthering her education.

The teenager said she never envisaged the disaster which led to the collapse of the school building.

Chidera said she was with her colleagues in the school chapel for Mass when the school building collapsed on them.

Although the victims were happy about their survival, they wreathed in pains and were full of apprehension during our visit to the hospital.

Some of them claimed that the bulk of their hospital bills were offset by friends and well-wishers as it could not be ascertained whether they were offset by government.

Ogbonnaya (48) and her son, Favour, narrated how ‘Area Boys’ vandalized their car and carted away their belongings right in their presence.

The family members, who were on business trip from Abia State, said they were caught up in the disaster when they were about checking out of the hotel in which they had lodged and the hoodlums seized the opportunity to vandalise and loot.

Favour, a 200-Level Theatre Arts student, and his mother, a herbal medicine dealer, lamented that their source of livelihood had been lost to the disaster.

The mother said, “We were about checking out of the hotel when suddenly we heard a loud bang and we wanted to run for our dear lives but were held back by a heavy wind which swept us off the ground and threw us at the door.

“Before we could scamper for safety, the hotel building collapsed on us but we managed to escape shouting for help.

“Unfortunately, nobody came to our rescue until we lost strength. While we were battling to survive from the wreckage, some Area Boys were busy looting and vandalizing our car rather than coming to our aid.

“All the newly purchased stock was carted away including N80, 000 cash in the car apart from another N80, 000 in our bag.

“Though we thank God for sparing our lives, where do we start from after we are discharged from hospital?”

While a family of four, the father, mother and two children, died in the disaster, their apprentice, Oluigbo Chimezie, who was in the intensive care unit of one of the hospitals, watched helplessly as a two-storey building collapsed on his boss, Mr. E.O. Obi, and his family.

The survivor’s elder brother, Chijioke, who recounted the Red Letter Day, said, ‘’My brother signed apprenticeship with the family about eight years ago; unfortunately the sad news occurred last Sunday.

“He is yet to regain consciousness but sympathisers told me what transpired on that day.

“According to them, the family was to go to church and the house doors had been locked as they were all in the car.

“Chimezie was asked to open the gate but while his boss was manipulating the reverse process of the car, the building collapsed on them and the victims got trapped in the car with my brother under the debris.

“My brother crept outside the premises and that was how far his strength could carry him before he was rescued by sympathisers”.

Chijioke, who was praying for the survival of his brother, said, ‘’Here we are, only God knows when he will be discharged from hospital even as my work as a civil servant has been put on hold since then”.

Widow as a survivor

Some other victims said they lacked words to narrate what had befallen them.

A widow and mother of three, Mrs Nuratu Jimoh, and her daughter, Damilola Oyerinde, were seen in hospital recuperating.

While the mother was at the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital, Ojo, the daughter was admitted at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba.

Speaking to Sunday Vanguard on her sick bed, Mrs Jimoh said she couldn’t recall much that happened on that fateful day.

“I don’t remember much. The only thing I can remember is that I was inside the bathroom and when I heard the sound”, she told Sunday Vanguard.

“I came out and saw a lot of smoke. So, I quickly went inside to bring my children out. The last thing I remember was the roof of my house falling on me.

“Two of daughters were injured. My first daughter is at Navy Hospital receiving treatment while my second daughter is here (LUTH). We are lucky nothing happened to my last child.

“The building belonged to my late husband and has been our major source of income. Now, it was destroyed in that explosion.”

The widow lamented that her hope of seeing her daughters through higher institutions of learning was dim as the only means of realising that dream is gone.

“In that building, I had tenants and I used the money I was collecting from rent to train my daughters in school.

“All of them are in higher institutions. I had a shop outside where I sell provisions. Now, everything is gone.

“My second daughter will be going for her HND program this year. My hope was that when I collect the rent next month, I will use the money to send her back to school. Now, I don’t have anything again and no one to run to”, she cried and begged government to help her rebuild the family house.

Different scenario

While family members crowded around some of the victims in hospital, it was a different scenario for a mother of two, Mrs Oluchi Adiegwu, who was yet to be visited by family members.

Her case was made difficult because of her inability to remember her peoples’ telephone numbers to enable hospital staff establish contact with them.

She was said to be in deep shock due to the explosion and had not come to terms with what happened to her or why she was in hospital.

The mother of two could only muster few words to this reporter when he visited Igando General Hospital where she was receiving treatment.

“After spreading clothes outside, I discovered that there was smoke everywhere. I now took my children inside the house. I can’t really remember any other thing. Did anything happen? What happened?”, she asked in astonishment.

For Chief Oliver Ofia, though he lost three buildings and two vehicles in the explosion, he was grateful to God that neither any of his family members nor tenants lost their lives in the unfortunate incident.

Ofia said he escaped death by the whiskers, stressing that there could have been casualties but for the fact that his family and most of other occupants of the buildings had gone to church.

“I thank God that I didn’t lose anybody from my compound. I have about 18 tenants, only one sustained injuries and was later taken to LUTH”, he said.

“I built my houses in 2001/2002 and moved into one of them in 2002. I have been here for 18 years. I have three buildings and everything was destroyed beyond repairs.”

The survivor, who’s taking refuge in a friend’s house, said he would welcome any form of assistance from government.

‘We want to return home’

Meanwhile, some landlords whose houses were slightly affected by the blast have appealed to Lagos State government to allow them repair their houses themselves.

Speaking on behalf of the victims, the Chairman, Landlords and Residents Association of Chief Basil Ofia Street, Abule Ado, Mr Okey Okechukwu, said his members were stranded on the streets whereas some of them could easily return to their houses.

“There are buildings that were slightly affected like those whose only roofs were damaged but nothing happened to the main structures”, he said.

“All we are asking for is that we should be allowed to fix our buildings. Let the authorities allow us fix the roofs and other minor damages with our own money not minding how much we’ll spend fixing them.

“Now, they are saying we should wait for integrity test before we can return to our houses. For how long shall we wait? We can’t wait till eternity.

“All our properties are outside, and if it rains, everything will damage. People are stranded on the streets. So many of us are staying in hotels and we know how much we are paying. Those doing the integrity test are supposed to be here by now doing their work.

“We know that whatever problem we have here was not our fault. Why is government delaying the process? We don’t want anything from government. All we want is to be allowed to do our thing”.

