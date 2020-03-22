Lagos CAN mourns victims of last Sunday’s explosions

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sam Eyoboka

THE Lagos State branch of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN has commiserated with the Lagos State Government, the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos and all affected families in the unfortunate dawn explosion that left scores of persons dead and many structures destroyed at Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of the state.

Chairman of Lagos State CAN, Apostle Alexander Bamgbola was particularly alarmed by the extent of damage to the Bethlehem Girl’s College, a Catholic Church College which was completely destroyed with many lives lost, “including that of Rev. Sister Henrientta Alokha, the principal/administrator of the college.”

The CAN Chairman who was flanked by his secretary, Dr. Israel Akinadewo and CAN national director of issues and Treasurer, Rev. Stephen Adegbite among other officials at a Press Conference at the Chapel of Christ the Light in Alausa, Ikeja commiserated with the entire people of Lagos State, stressing that “our hearts and prayers go to all affected families, as we pray that the Lord will comfort all who have been directly affected by this ugly event in Jesus name.

“CAN would want to commiserate specially with our beloved action governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the entire government of Lagos State. We pray that the Lord Jesus, will continue to protect Lagos State and keep all manners of evils away from our dear Lagos State, in Jesus name,” Apostle Bamgbola prayed.

He commended the urgent action of the governor in creating a Disaster Relief Fund of N2 billion for which he has immediately approved the sum of N250 million for immediate take-off of the Fund, expressing support for the laudable project, “because there is an urgent need for funds, to help all those who have been devastated by this unfortunate event.”

The state CAN, therefore, appealed to all ministries and churches in the state to contribute generously to the Fund as indicated by the state governor, stressing that the Association has absolute confidence that the funds will be judiciously utilized under the governor’s watch.

“We also encourage all corporate entities, embassies and all other corporate organisations to contribute generously to this Fund”.

Of course, it’s our firm belief, that the Federal Government will come urgently, to the aid of Lagos State, in a substantial manner, to contribute to this laudable vision,” Bamgbola maintained.

He also appealed to all concerned to investigate the remote causes of the devastating explosion thoroughly for the peace and security of the people of Lagos State and Nigeria at large, “as it will neutralize all manner of rumors and speculations being peddled since the incident on Sunday.”

On the pandemic which is currently ravaging the world, Coronavirus, Lagos CAN which in February called out members for three-day fasting and prayers to avert the scourge, urged all residents of Lagos to follow all the recommended procedures as laid out by the World Health Organisations as well as our own state government.

He also enjoined all ministers of the gospel to join the state government in educating their different congregations consistently as a matter of urgency, adding: “We seize this opportunity to encourage all our Imams and Islamic leaders across the state to do the same with their congregations.”

According to the CAN leaders, the nation’s leaders must now be up and doing to follow developments in other parts of the world with a view to finding every possible way out of this pandemic, urging our federal authorities to further secure the nation’s borders as several other countries are currently doing.

