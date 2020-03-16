Breaking News
Translate

Lagos ADP governorship candidate rejoins PDP

On 8:33 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Alleged diversion of looted funds: Probe Presidency now, PDP urges NASS
Peoples Democratic Party

The Lagos State Action Democratic Party (ADP) governorship candidate in the 2019 election, Mr. Babatunde Gbadamosi, has rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The ADP governorship candidate alongside his deputy governorship candidate, Mrs. Abibat Adeosun, formally defected to the PDP at the party’s secretariat in Lagos on Monday.

He was received back into the party by the PDP Chairman in the state, Mr. Deji Doherty.

Gbadamosi joined the ADP in October 2017 after leaving the PDP where he was a governorship aspirant in 2011 and 2015 but lost the ticket to Dr Ade Dosunmu and Mr. Jimi Agbaje, respectively.

According to him, he decided to rejoin the PDP to help the party to wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and improve the lots of Lagos residents.

He said: “Presently, there are problems in Lagos. In fact, we have serious problems but we shall solve them together.

“We are going to solve the problem as one house and not as a divided house.

“As the party chairman and other excos have kindly given me a free pass to re-enter the party, I am telling you right now that my job in PDP is to help the efforts to build a winning team that would knock out those people in 2023.”  (NAN)

 

Vanguard

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!