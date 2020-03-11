Lagos accounts for 38% of extra-judicial killings in Nigeria—NOPRIN

Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther Onyegbula

A non-governmental organisation, Network for Police Reform in Nigeria, NOPRIN, has said 38 percent of extra-judicial killings recorded between January 2019 and January 2020 happened in Lagos State.

National Coordinator of NOPRIN, Ikule Emmanuel, made this know at a briefing in Ikeja, Lagos, on Wednesday, lamenting that extra-judicial killings have risen exponentially because of “death squads”.

He also listed private armies, criminal gangs and paramilitary forces operating outside the chain of command as culprits.

According to Ikule, “from January 2019 to January 2020, we were able to document and follow up about 26 cases of extra-judicial killings in Nigeria, with Lagos State accounting for 38 percent.”

He stressed that members of such groups, who have perpetrated extrajudicial executions, should be brought to justice.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari, Inspector-General of Police, and the Chief of Defence Staff to take appropriate steps towards curbing the killings perpetrated by men of the force.

He also noted that as law enforcement officers, they are supposed to promote peace, protect lives and properties and respect the rule of law.



FIDA’s reaction

Similarly, Chairperson of International Federation of Women Lawyers, FIDA, Lagos State chapter, Mrs. Phil Nneji, said that the “government should ensure that those responsible for extra-judicial executions are brought to justice.

“Governments should ensure that anyone in danger of extra-judicial execution, including those who receive death threats, is effectively protected.

“This principle should apply wherever such person happens to be, wherever the crime was committed, whatever the nationality of the perpetrators or victims and no matter how much time has elapsed since the commission of the crime.

“Trials should be in the civilian courts. The perpetrators should not be allowed to benefit from any legal measures exempting them from criminal prosecution or conviction.”

Nneji added that “the senator should live up to the requirements of their offices to make laws, adhere to it and protect the lives and properties of the people of this country.

“And if they cannot, they should leave the office for those who can.”

Vanguard

