Lafiaji-Okuneye pledges participatory, transparent leadership at AOCOED

By Mary Obaebor

THE Provost, Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, AOCOED, Ijanikin, Lagos, Prof. B.B Lafiaji-Okuneye, has promised the staff and students of the school that she will provide efficient participatory and transparent leadership.

She made the pledge during the matriculation of newly-admitted full-time National Certificate in Education students for the 2019/2020 session.

Lafiaji-Okuneye, who resumed office about few months ago, stated that she would also build on the solid foundation laid by her predecessor.

“Thus, the fulcrum of this administration shall be effective leadership that is participatory and transparent. With this, the administration shall drive promotion of innovative teaching and learning, encourage research-based developments, provide conducive learning and teaching environment, create adequate welfare for the staff, and improve on financial sustainability of the college.

“Furthermore, it is our determination to promote result-based management and evidence-based accountability through sustained policy dialogues and more enduring partnerships among college stakeholders. This is because strong internal coherence is sine qua non to quality performance of the college and its successful transformation into a globally competitive Teacher Institution. By the grace of God, our dreams of a glorious AOCOED will experience fulfillment soonest,” she said. The Provost thanked the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for appointing her into office.

She charged the new students to acquaint themselves with the fundamental principles, norms and culture of the institution.

“These core values have projected the image of this institution as a centre of learning and character moulding.”

The core values also depict the vision of our College which is to nurture a College of high standard so that the quality of the institution is rated the best in Nigeria and amongst the very best in Africa.

“As fresh students, it is expected that you will abide by all rules and regulations of this great institution and participate in all activities of the College. You must be fully committed to your studies and justify your admission out of the thousands who wanted to come and study in this noble institution,” she noted.

While urging them to stay away from social vices and other acts not tolerated in the College, Lafiaji-Okuneye warned that any student found culpable of unacceptable acts would be dealt with seriously.

