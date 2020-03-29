LACMON President commends Gov. Sanwo-Olu on Abule-Ado relief effort

Kindly Share This Story:

The President, Lagos Archdiocese Catholic Men Organization of Nigeria (LACMON) Barrister Vincent Otiono has commended the efforts of the Lagos State Governor, His Excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the way and manner he has been piloting the affairs of the State in this crucial period of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Barrister Vincent Otiono added that the Governor has exhibited a high sense of Character and qualitative leadership whose job rating is well appreciated by Lagosians. He further thanked the Governor on the handling of the Abule Ado fire explosions and asked him not to forget the suffering masses who lost their homes in the aftermath of the disaster pleading with the Governor to as a matter of priority establish the food bank and other palliative measures in the Abule Ado area of Lagos where the recent explosion incident occurred which is now a semblance of the Syrian town Aleppo. The Abule Ado people are battling with twin disaster namely Explosions and Coronavirus Pandemic.

He prayed that Christ Our leader will continue to guide our Governor and grant him good health of mind and body to be able to tackle the enormous task confronting the state at this period of our existence. Barrister Otiono went in to say that about 40 of his members lost their properties and means of livelihood as a result of the explosions.

The Abule. Ado victims need food and humanitarian materials urgently so that they wouldn’t’ suffer the lockdown in Lagos.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: