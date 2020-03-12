Laboratory council launches world class equipment calibration centre in Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- A world class equipment calibration centre established by the Medical Laboratory Council of Nigeria, MLSCN,was launched Thursday, in Abuja.

The inauguration of the centre which is the first of its kind in the West African sub-region, will end the reliance of Nigeria on laboratory samples from Europe and America.

With the development, Nigeria now has the capacity to prepare the quality control sample.

Minister of State for Health,Senator

Adeleke Mamora, said the centre christened: “National Laboratory Equipment Calibration Centre”,would in no small measure to enhance work of the council towards actualization of its statutory mandate.

“This is a milestone which I believe will go a long way in strengthening Medical Laboratory science Council of Nigeria towards the actualization of its statutory mandate,” he said.

Noting that,”This regulatory agency has been one of those driving the culture of quality in the health sector in line with the federal government’s policy on health”,the minister said:“By embarking on the daunting but laudable task of accreditation by the South African National Accreditation Service, you are leading by example and showing that you clearly understand what the process requires.”

He spoke further:“From such a humble beginning, the National External Quality Assessment Laboratory has grown into a flagship facility driving high standards through proficiency testing by in-laboratory comparison.

” It has shown how the narrative of unreliable and inaccurate laboratory testing can be changed with determination and unwavering commitment towards higher ideals through a pragmatic and inclusive model that recognises the pre-eminent place of the critical stakeholders, the service users, the management of MLSCN has been able to inspire confidence in its external quality assessment framework.

“Deservedly, therefore, the transformation of the processes and procedures used at your facility, the national external quality assessment laboratory at Saye, Zaria, has earned itself a global recognition through the presentation of the ISO 170432010 certificate of accreditation”.

“In the quest for a better health laboratory system in the country, the National Laboratory Equipment Calibration Centre owned by MLSCN, again, with funding from CDC and technical support from the Institute of Human Virology of Nigeria (IHVN) is being inaugurated today.

“Calibration, being at the heart of medical laboratory testing helps professionals to ensure accurate and reliable test results. It is trite knowledge in the health sector that despite the level of competence and skills embedded in the training and experience of medical laboratory scientists, without properly calibrated equipment, he or she is unlikely to perform optimally”.

On his part,the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, CEO of the MLSCN, Dr. Tosan Erhabor, said explained that, “Before now we were not having an accredited facility in West Africa, now we have one here in Nigeria.”

“Therefore, any panel that we produce has international standard, and can be used anywhere in the world,” he added.

He further said:“Now that a lot of our facilities have keyed into it, those that are not doing well will know that they fall short of international standards, and can take corrective actions to make sure that Nigeria people get the adequate and quality results we want them to have.

“Concerning the calibration centre, no matter how professional you are, if your equipment is not dispensing what it is supposed to or the certification is not complete, the result you will be getting will be bad”.

He explained further that the establishment of the centre was part of the MLSCN’s vision to enhance the quality of service delivery in the health laboratory system of the country.

According to him,”the calibration centre will ensure that the quality of equipment or instruments and ancillary products involved in the process of serving the end-user is not compromised.”

The MLSCN received its accreditation certification by the South African National Accreditation System (SANAS) to the National External Quality Assessment Laboratory,NEQAL.

This will drive high standards through proficiency testing by in-laboratory comparison.

