Konga, Samsung expand access to genuine products for shoppers in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu

E-commerce platform, Konga, has inked a deal with global Original Equipment Manufacturer, OEM, Samsung, to expand access to genuine Samsung products for millions of shoppers across Nigeria, while drastically reducing the penetration of grey (substandard) products in the market.

According to the partners, Konga is expected to deploy its considerable network of stores across Nigeria as well as its thriving online platform in making the products available.

The products to be carried by Konga include latest devices from Samsung Mobile like mobile phones, tablets, smart wearable devices and a wide range of accessories.

Also on the Konga platforms are those manufactured by Samsung Electronics including TV sets, Home Theatres, refrigerators, wall ovens, cookers, microwaves, washing machines, air conditioners, dish washers, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, Smart Home gadgets.

Vice President, Konga Retail, Kalu Johnson, said “We are delighted. This partnership with Samsung affords Konga huge leverage in reaching more shoppers with genuine products across the Samsung Electronics and Samsung Mobile categories. Indeed, it is an opportunity to put more of these exciting appliances, devices and gadgets at the reach of millions across our online channel and vast network of offline stores.”

Head of Consumer Electronics at Samsung, West Africa, Remi Ogunsan, said: “The partnership has been identified as one that will not only drive the availability of genuine Samsung products in Nigeria; but also one that will equally halt grey products and satisfy the growing appetite among shoppers for Samsung devices in Nigeria, Africa’s biggest market.

READ ALSO: Kano PDP engulfed in crisis over conduct of ward congresses

“We are leveraging on the extensive retail presence that Konga has to ensure that customers have more access to our products that are not relatively everywhere. So, this partnership is to ensure that products that are currently being supplied by TD is available to the public.

“Konga is a major additional channel for us to grow and get to more customer touch-points. Konga is a nationwide platform so that is what we are also looking for; more coverage to reach our customers.

“In fact, through Konga, we are confident of reducing the penetration of grey products in the market which usually happens when the products are not available in all locations. So, to a large extent, the more we make the products available to certified channels such as Konga, grey products will naturally die. So far, we have been able to reduce the penetration of grey considerably even in 2020 and this partnership with Konga will also strengthen that to ensure that we take grey out of the market.”

On the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on stock outage, Ogunsan disclosed that effective measures have been put in place to forestall this development. As a matter of fact, she revealed that one of the strategies that Samsung has deployed is the siting of assembly plants in major hubs around the world.

“Technology Distributions Ltd. is setting up a KD factory and they are currently in civil works right now. They have all the equipment and will be going live very soon. So, we have that plan with TD already and they are pushing it so that before the first half of this year is over, it can start full operations. So, we have that plan in place,” she revealed.

Also speaking, Head of Information Technology and Mobile at Samsung, West Africa, AdetunjiTaiwo lauded the partnership.

“This partnership with Konga means we are going to be getting more reach. Konga is one of the leading online retail channels we have in Nigeria. So, obviously, it means that we are partnering with a major brand that allows us to reach our customers much more conveniently, much better and easier,” he stated.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: