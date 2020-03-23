Kogi to hold Monthly Environmental Sanitation on March 28

Kindly Share This Story:

Constitutes special Mobile Court for defaulters

By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

Kogi State Government has announced her readiness to hold monthly environmental sanitation exercise by Saturday, March 28, 2020, from 7 am to 10 am.

The State Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Victor Omofaiye made this known to newsmen on Monday in Lokoja, said that the exercise was meant to clean the state from all poor sanitation-related diseases, which remained the responsibility of all.

The Commissioner noted that the reintroduction of the monthly environmental sanitation exercise which had been suspended for several months became necessary in order to ensure the cleanliness of the neighborhoods, streets, and towns across the state.

”During this period, there would be no vehicular movement in and out of the state except those on essential services.

”Motorists transiting Kogi State are strongly advised to either travel before or after the exercise to avoid being arrested and prosecuted by the Sanitation Mobile Courts.

”It should be noted that the residents are expected to stay at home to observe the exercise by cleaning their living and business premises.

”The duty of keeping Kogi State clean from all poor sanitation-related diseases is the responsibility of all. Residents of the states are therefore advised to take the exercise as their civic responsibility and keep their environment clean.

”To be for-warned is to be for-armed,” he said.

He stressed that measures to ensure compliance have been put in place as security agents have been instructed to arrest defaulters, who would be arraigned immediately before the special constituted mobile courts.

