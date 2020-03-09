Kidnappers release Ondo cattle dealer after N2.5m ransom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

Kidnappers of Ayo Faseki, the cattle dealer in Ajowa-Akoko, Akoko North-West area of Ondo State, have released him after his family allegedly coughed out N2.5 million ransom.

Vanguard learned that his abductors released him in Abuja and asked his family members to pick him up there.

His kidnappers had requested N15 million ransom, but after much bargaining decided to reduce it to N2.5 million.

Recall that the victim was kidnapped by unknown gunmen, who stormed his residence and shot sporadically into the air to scare the people.

Two of his cows were shot in the process, while his younger brother, Tunde, was hit by stray bullets.

A family source hinted Vanguard that the ransom was collected in Edo State, while the victim was released in Abaji, Abuja.

The 47-year-old victim has since rejoined his family.

ALSO READ:

The Ikare Akoko Police Area Commander, Razak Rauf, confirmed the release of the cattle dealer.

Meanwhile, another traveller has been abducted by kidnappers between Auga Akunu axis.

Other passengers in the commercial vehicle, which took off from Lagos and heading to Jos, Plateau State, were robbed.

The regent of Akunu Akoko, Princess Yinka Orogun, appealed to security agents to beef up security in the area, which shares border with Kogi and Edo states.

Princess Orogun called on local hunters and vigilante to liaise with the police and strengthen security in the area.

This just as the police chief said that his men, the military and the sister-security agencies are combing the forest to arrest the criminals.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: