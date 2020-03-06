Kidnappers free 3 victims in Delta after collecting ransom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon – ASABA

TWO days after they were kidnapped by suspected herdsmen who invaded Issele-Azagba community, Aniocha South Local Government Area, Delta State, three out of the eight victims held hostage have been released by their abductors.

Those released, it was gathered, were set free in the early hours of yesterday after reportedly paying undisclosed sums of money as ransom to the kidnappers.

One person was reportedly killed when the hoodlums stormed the Guest House (name withheld) in the town as one of two other captives who tried to escape was shot in the waist region, while the other, however, escaped.

According to sources, those injured and the remains of the one killed were taken to the hospital in Asaba.

At the time of filing this report, two of the eight abductees, said to include an engineer cum businessman, one of his workers, and five others were still being held by the gunmen in their hideouts.

A source in the community who sought anonymity said the kidnappers had demanded for N4 million naira ransom for the release of the remaining five persons in their custody.

Efforts to reach the state commissioner of police Mr. Hafiz Inuwa were not successful at press time.

