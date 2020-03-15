Kidnapped night club owner regains freedom in Calabar

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police in Cross River has confirmed the safe release of Mr Akeem Ibrahim, owner of a popular night club in Calabar, popularly known as Amber Club/Kaeroke Lounge.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Irene Ugbo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview that Ibrahim was released safely on Saturday night.

“As we speak, Ibrahim has been released and he is currently receiving treatment.

“It took the effort of a lot of stakeholders and security agencies that I will not like to mention, but he is receiving treatment now,” she said.

NAN recalls that Ibrahim was abducted on March 8, 2020, by unknown gunmen around Ibom Layout and his car was later found near Liberty Gospel church in Calabar Municipality.

Vanguard earlier reported that the owner of Amber Night Club/karaoke lounge, Akeem Ibrahim and a lawyer with the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, UCTH, simply identified as Mrs Ekanem was kidnapped.

Vanguard learned that Akeem was picked up by the gunmen Monday night at Ibom Layout as his vehicle abandoned near Liberty Gospel church while the female lawyer was abducted at School road in Satellite town, Calabar.

Vanguard learned that Akeem was whisked away while in his Dodge Challenger with license registration number ‘AAA127GB’ when he was kidnapped. While the female lawyers was abducted while leaving her residence to work.

