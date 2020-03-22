Kayanmata aphrodisiac, not diabolical, spiritual – Oji Oghenetejiri

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

There have been serious proliferations in the number of aphrodisiac sellers in Nigeria in recent times. And curiously enough, most are women who claim to have all answers to women’s sexual problems with use of all sorts of herbs.

The most common herb in this regard is Kayanmata, which use has begun to raise eyebrows as there are claims that the herb is more than just an aphrodisiac.

Speaking with Potpourri recently, one of Nigeria’s leading and trending sex therapists, Oji Oghenetejiri,who allegedly uses Kayanmata to cure women of various sexual problems clears the air on the herb and its uses.

“People are definitely entitled to what they think and how they feel. I do not react in a negative way. I do understand where they are coming from, most people will say, how would you use a product and it makes your man loves you more if it’s not spiritual or diabolical. I do get that a lot and I try to explain to them in total about all it entails,” she said, admitting that there have been questions about the herb.

“It is a fact that it is purely natural, made of everyday herbs, fruits and seeds. At some point I even give some clients, the names of these natural ingredients to make and mix themselves and use. So, there’s nothing spiritual or diabolical about it. If I can give you to mix and use, where’s the juju question coming from? There’s no secret in it.

It’s all herbal that grows on the surface of the earth. Kayanmata is a Hausa word, meaning ‘Women’s things’. They are herbs used to enhance sexual pleasure. Kayanmata is the same as aphrodisiac, anything that is used to stimulate sexual pleasure ” she added tersely.

Explaining more about the herb, she added, “ “Kayanmata are natural products which could be in form of fruits, herbs or even seeds that help in resolving sexual issues, creating intimacy and love between women and man. With Kayanmata, we have products that help in different ways, such as vaginal tightener, which helps to tighten loose vagina caused by something else, say childbirth or natural causes. We also have products like sweeteners, that are lubricants that make a woman very wet and sweet. There are also products for libido booster that help a woman have a good urge for sex ( most women suffer from this everyday, especially those who were circumcised).”

Oji Oghenetejiri established her Teji Gold Beauty Galleria in 2018 and she has since carved a niche for herself in the business. Born July 20, 1994, Teji Gold, as she’s fondly called by her customers and Instagram followers, hails from Ethiope West local government area of Delta State.

She attended Oxford primary and secondary schools, before proceeding to Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka Campus, also in Delta State where she studied biology.

Oji Oghenetejiri, known as TejiGold on Instagram is a Catholic Christian. She is happily married with a son.

