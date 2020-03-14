Katsina State Govt spends N2.9bn on rural roads

Kindly Share This Story:

The Katsina state Government has spent N2.9billion on construction of rural roads across the state in the last one year.

The Katsina State’s Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Alhaji Tasi’u Dandagoro disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina on Saturday.

He said that the opening of rural roads became imperative to enhance development of the state, noting that 75 per cent of the people of the state live in the rural areas.

The commissioner explained that the gesture would ease the transportation of farm produce from the hinterlands to the markets in the urban centres.

Dandagoro said that Gov. Aminu Masari was so much concerned with the smooth transportation of people and goods to urban areas, stressing that good roads are the pivot of socio-economic development. (NAN)

