Katsina, Sokoto, six others shut schools over Coronavirus

Due to the rising cases of Coronavirus in the country, governors of states in the North-West zone on Wednesday announced the closure of all schools in the area for 30 days.

Katsina confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The governors took the decision at the end of a closed-door meeting in Kaduna, saying it had become imperative in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the region.

The meeting was attended by governors Aminu Masari (Katsina), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna) and Abubakar Bello (Niger).

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, was represented at the meeting by his deputy, Nasiru Gawuna.

Masari, who is the chairman of the region’s governors’ forum, read the communiqué shortly after the meeting.

He said the closure would take effect from March 23.

