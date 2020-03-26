Katsina police arrests one notorious bandit, 4 robbery suspects

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shehu Danjuma

A notorious bandit/kidnapper, Mohammed Gidado, who had been on the police wanted list for months has been arrested by police operatives in Katsina State alongside four other suspected armed robbers.

Speaking at the paraded of the suspects, the Katsina State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, said: “The police based on a tip-off accosted one Mohammed Gidado, who was on a Bajaj motorcycle in Safana Local government area,”.

He said that when the motorcycle was searched, the patrol team recovered 90 rounds of 7.6mm live ammunition.

Isah disclosed that the patrol team also recovered the sum of N78,000 from the suspected kidnapper who has been on the police wanted list.

The PPRO added that the police also arrested four armed robbery suspects that killed Abubakar Aliyu and his wife, one Aishatu Aliyu, in Mashi LGA of Katsina State.

“Those arrested were Abubakar Sada, Alhassan Ahmed, Mansur Custom and Ahmed Sani”.

Isah said that the police recovered a laptop, two GSM handset and a large number of GSM cards of different network and a bunch of keys belonging to the deceased husband.

The PPRO said that the police also recovered the sum of N200,000 cash from the suspects.

