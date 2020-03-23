Katsina DPR threatened to sanction filling stations selling petroleum above N125 per liter

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shehu Danjuma – Katsina

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has pledged to deal with sanction any filling station that refused to comply with Federal Government directors of selling petroleum at N125 per litre in Katsina State.

“The department vowed to sanction anybody caught selling petroleum product above the Federal Government approved price of N125 per liter.

The DPR Operations Controller, Mr. Aminu Sanusi, made the disclosure after inspecting some filling stations in Katsina to ensure total compliance on Monday.

Sanusi said that they were satisfied with the level of compliance by filling stations, saying that all the filling stations visited were selling the products at N125 per liter.

“We will continue with surveillance in all the 34 local government areas of the state to ensure that they comply with the directives given by the Federal Government to reduce pump price from N145 to N125 per liter.

“Any filling station caught selling the product above the price, will be made to pay a fine of N100,000 per pump that was used in selling the fuel above the approved price,” he said.

He assured the motorist that DPR would continue to ensure that all filling stations comply with the directives.

The Operation controller said that the reduction in the pump price was part of measures to reduce the hardships of Nigerians.

