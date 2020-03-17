Breaking News
Kate Henshaw, Hilda Dokubo, kick against Senator Abbo as AGN Patron

By Sylvester Kwentua

The never aging Nigerian actress, Kate Henshaw has kicked against the decision of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, to select Senator Elisha Abbo as a patron of the guild.

In a social media post recently, the Cross River born actress who wondered if this was the best the leadership of the AGN could come out with as their patron, said “Still waiting on your response @emekarollas …..I will reach out to you again like I did yesterday and I would like you to kindly explain what thought processes led to this! The Actors Guild of Nigeria deserves better and this is definitely not it!!!”

Kate Henshaw is not the only actress to kick against Senator’s Abbo appointment, as Hilda Dokubo, another Nollywood veteran, also recently kicked against this selection, tagging senator Abbo a woman abuser.

Vanguard

