Kano PDP engulfed in crisis over conduct of ward congresses

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The Kano State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP have been engulfed in yet another crisis over conduct of ward congresses as directed by the national body of the party.

The crisis brew up when the Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso led faction on Tuesday went ahead to conduct the Congress in 484 Wards of the state but the faction led by Ambassador Aminu Wali vehemently kicked against the Congress insisting that there is a court order directing all parties to maintain status quo.

Speaking with newsmen at the end of the congress in the state, the Chairman of PDP Ward Congress Committee who is the Governor of Adamawa state, Alhaji Ahmad Fintiri said that the party has successfully conducted the 484 wards congress election across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

Fintiri described the party ward congress as successful and transparent.

According to him, “we are here in Kano with five member delegation by the National Working Committee of PDP to come and conduct ward congresses of the party for the 44 Local Government Areas in the 484 wards in the state.

“We are here since yesterday to initiate the process as we commence the congress today Tuesday.

“It was successful, peaceful and transparent, we went round four out of the seven local governments in the municipality, we witnessed for ourselves the high turnout of voters.

“The enthusiasm exhibited by members of the PDP was encouraging and hitch-free and peaceful.

“The election has already been concluded, right now, we are only waiting to collate results and transmit it to the National Headquarters of the party.

“I am not aware of any faction. It is one-line party in Kano state; and we have one leadership that has been recognized by the National Working Committee,” Fintiri said.

Earlier, a Court Order dated 17 March, 2020, with Suit No. K/149/2020 was given before Justice Aisha Ibrahim Mahmoud of a Kano state High Court directing that all parties maintain status quo pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

The Order stated that, “upon reading the Motion Ex-parte dated 14th day of March, 2020 together with accompanying affidavit duly sworn to by the 1st plaintiff/Applicant of No. Kofar Mazugal, Kano, and after hearing N.A. Ayagi Esq. of Counsel for the Plaintiff/Applicant.

“It is hereby ordered that: an order is hereby made directing all parties to maintain status quo in respect of their positions as of today 17th March, 2020, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

“An Order is hereby granted to serve the Court Order and other Originating processes at the first defendant’s Headquarters in Abuja outside the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court.”

The case was between Musa Ashiru, Adamu Yusuf and Kabiru Ibrahim who are the plaintiffs and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Shehu Wada Shagagi (chairman PDP Kano chapter Caretaker Committee); Muhamminu B. Lamido (Protem Chairman, PDP, Kano chapter); Chairman PDP Wards Congress Planning Committee, Kano State; Chairman Local Government Congress Planning Committee, Kano state; Chairman, PDP State Congress Committee, Kano state who are the defendants.

