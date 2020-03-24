Kaduna man claims to have cure for COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Hassan

A Kaduna based Researcher, Prince Ayodele Israel Adeleye, has claimed that he has a cure for Coronavirus disease.

He told newsmen in an interview, that the outcome of his research would be released for assessment and public scrutiny next week.

“This should be after completing the final stage of the research, by the grace of God, it will cure the disease, ” he said.

Prince Adeleye retired as principal staff and head of Laboratory department, Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, ABUTH, Zaria, to establish Yaro Medicare and Research Centre in Kaduna State.

Ayodele who studied parasitology was the best graduate of laboratory sciences in ABU Zaria during his time and was engaged as a Lecturer after his mandatory NYSC in the same department because of his exceptional performance.

Described as a genius, Adeleye said he discovered HIV/AIDS, Ebola and Lassa fever cure previously through research, and had treated many with his therapy with a lot of success stories.

Popularly known and addressed as Professor Ayodele, professor emeritus, the Center’s Director has won several awards from public and private organizations for his good works in complementary natural medicine and consultancy.

“My therapy works fast and within a short time, the patient begins to feel relieved by His grace”, he said.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: