Kaduna AIDS Agency appeals for funding to host NACA Conference

The Kaduna State AIDS Control Agency ( KADSACA) has appealed to the state government to release funds for the hosting of the National AIDS Control Agency (NACA) conference expected to hold in April.

The Executive Secretary of the Agency, Dr. Isa Baka made the appeal on Thursday in Kaduna when he led other officials on a courtesy visit to the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina Baloni.

Baka said the agency had submitted a budget for hosting the event to the state government for approval, but no response had been received yet.

“We are here to appeal to you in your kind gesture to assist us to follow up with the budget plan for approval so we can commence preparations for the conference coming up here in Kaduna between April 20 and April 23.

“We are yet to receive any response from them and the national body of NACA is coming next week to see how far we have gone in preparation.

“We also want to appeal that the Local Organizing Committee be inaugurated soon so that it can commence work.

“We believe that with your kind gesture we will be able to achieve that soon,” Baka said.

Responding, the Commissioner appreciated the agency for good work and assured the officials of a good working relationship.

Baloni urged the agency to have a resource mobilisation plan in place so that the ministry would work on it and intervene where necessary.

“I learned you have a budget of N21 million, but you should also have a mobilisation plan so I can take it up from there.

“Seek partnership with other organizations so that they can assist you because mobilisation is important to see who will commit and prioritise what you want and make sure it is in order.

