Juventus defender Daniele Rugani tests POSITIVE for coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

Rugani becomes the first star from the Italian top flight to have contracted the virus.

Juventus added that Rugani, who was an unused substitute during the 2-0 victory against Inter Milan last weekend, is ‘currently asymptomatic’.

The impact of the news remains unclear, although it is likely to hold substantial consequences for both Serie A and the Champions League.

Football Italia report that the club held a training session on Wednesday, and speculate that the squad and staff may have to also be placed into quarantine.

Further reports suggest that Inter’s squad may also go into isolation.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently spending time in Madeira to avoid coronavirus after the suspension of the top division, with the talisman staying away from training at the club’s facilities in Turin to avoid any risk of infection.

The announcement comes shortly after team-mate Federico Bernardeschi revealed he would self-isolate in the Juventus hotel in order to protect his family.

Rugani is the second professional football to test positive, with Hannover 96 defender Timo Hubers currently in quarantine.

All sport in the country remains suspended as the Italian authorities attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The government has moved to restrict all movement other than for work and emergency services.

The Italian football federation (FIGC) admitted on Tuesday that the Serie A campaign might not finish due to the outbreak.

Juventus’ next scheduled game is against Lyon on March 17, with the club aiming to overturn their Champions League last-16 first leg defeat.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: