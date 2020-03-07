Kindly Share This Story:

Commends Governor on developmental at strides

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

A member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Simon Chukwuemeka Atigwe charged the newly elected local government chairmen and councillors in Enugu State to uphold the confidence reposed in them by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the people of the state by giving their welfare top priority.

Atigwe, who represents Igbo Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency of Enugu State in the lower legislative chamber also encouraged them to run an inclusive government for the development of the rural community.

It will be recalled that the election which brought the Chairmen and councillors held on Saturday, February 29 in the 17 local government areas of the state.

Atigwe, in a statement he personally signed and released in Abuja Friday, reminded the leaders of many expectations from the people.

“There are so many expectations by the people at the grassroots from government and you must, therefore, complement the efforts of the state governor in making life more bearable for them.

“The newly elected local government chairmen, in particular, must let their people feel the impact of the state government by striving to ensure the security, economic viability of their respective areas, and as well provide adequate welfare for the people,” Atigwe said.

The lawmaker also enjoined the councillors to not isolate themselves but mix freely with the people to ascertain their needs.

Atigwe also commended Governor Ugwuanyi for his achievements in office, noting that it was the reason the PDP candidates won the councils polls.

“He’s is a leader who fears God and cares for the people, especially the less-privileged”, he said.

The lawmaker, who highlighted some of the governor’s achievements to include peace, political harmony and development added that Enugu now ranks the third best place to start a business among the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory according to the World Bank Ease of Doing Business survey.

He, therefore, called for the continued support of the people for the governor to render more selfless service in the state.

“The governor, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has transformed Enugu State for the better and we are so delighted about it. We never imagined that our state could be this beautiful.

“The people of Enugu State are solidly behind him and that is why our party, the PDP continues to record victory in all elections since he came to power, especially as witnessed in the just concluded local government one,” he further stated.

