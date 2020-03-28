JUST IN: Nigeria records eight fresh cases of coronavirus, total now 97

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC has announced eight new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria taking the total confirmed cases to 97.

“Eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 2 in FCT, 4 in Oyo, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Osun State.

As at 10:40 pm 28th March, there are 97 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death.

“For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, Lagos- 59; FCT- 16; Ogun- 3; Enugu- 2; Ekiti- 1; Oyo- 7; Edo- 2; Bauchi- 2; Osun-2; Rivers-1; Benue- 1 and Kaduna- 1” According to official twitter handle of NCDC.

Vanguard Nigeria News

