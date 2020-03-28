Vanguard Logo

JUST IN: Nigeria records another eight new cases of coronavirus, total now 97

Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC has announced eight new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria taking the total confirmed cases to 97.

“Eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 2 in FCT, 4 in Oyo, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Osun State.

As at 10:40 pm 28th March, there are 97 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death.

“For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, Lagos- 59; FCT- 16; Ogun- 3; Enugu- 2; Ekiti- 1; Oyo- 7; Edo- 2; Bauchi- 2; Osun-2; Rivers-1; Benue- 1 and Kaduna- 1” According to official twitter handle of NCDC.

