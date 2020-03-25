Breaking News
Translate

JUST IN: NCDC confirms 2 new cases of coronavirus, 1 in Lagos, 1 in Osun

On 8:30 amIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

JUST IN: NCDC confirms 2 new cases, 1 in Lagos, 1 in Osun

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed, early Wednesday two new of coronavirus in Lagos and Osun states.

Both cases, according to a tweet from NCDC, are returning travellers to Nigeria in the last seven days.

As at 07:00 am 25th March, there are 46 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death.

Two new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 1 in Lagos and 1 in Osun Both cases are returning travellers to Nigeria in the last 7 days As at 07:00 am 25th March, there are 46 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death.

ALSO READ: Tinubu suggests total lockdown in Lagos

For a breakdown of cases by states in real-time, please see covid19.ncdc.gov.ng Currently; Lagos- 30 FCT- 8 Ogun- 3 Ekiti- 1 Oyo- 1 Edo- 1 Bauchi-1 Osun-1 Total: 46 confirmed cases,” NCDC tweet via its verified Twitter handle.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!