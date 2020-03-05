Just in: My tenure ‘ll be defined by God not man — Oshiomhole

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE embattled National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole yesterday said that his tenure will be defined by God and not man.

Comrade Oshiomhole stated this while speaking with State House correspondents after meeting behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The APC Chairman alleged that a serving minister and some governors were responsible for his ordeal in the party, adding that some of them against him do not control even ordinary councilor in their place.

He also claimed that the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court that granted interlocutory injunction for his suspension lacked the jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Oshiomhole further alleged that some members of the ruling APC fighting him are members of more than one political party.

He said that some forces in the party see him as a threat to them and their ambitious.

