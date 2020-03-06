Breaking News
Just in: Cameroon confirms first case of coronavirus

Coronavirus: Yobe Govt establishes isolation centerCameroon’s health ministry on Friday confirmed the country’s first case of coronavirus, a 58-year-old French citizen who arrived in the capital Yaounde on Feb. 24.

It said the man has been quarantined in the city’s Central Hospital. “All measures have been taken by the government to contain potential risks of the virus spreading,’’ it said in a statement.

Cameroon, which is situated in Central Africa, is the fourth sub-Saharan country to report coronavirus after Nigeria, Senegal, and South Africa.

The total number of cases on the continent is 29.

Since the coronavirus outbreak began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December, it has infected almost 100,000 people worldwide and killed more than 3,000, mostly in China. (dpa/NAN)

