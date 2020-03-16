Just in: Buhari awards scholarship to 3 science students

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday in Abuja granted full scholarship up to the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree level to three secondary students who emerged winners at the year 2020 Young Nigerian Scientists Presidential Award Competition.

The scholarship is in any science-related discipline of their choice at any university in the country.

Declaring open the 2020 Science, Technology and Innovation Expo with the theme ”Enhancing The Growth Of A Diversified Economy Through Science And Technology”, the President commended the creativity and competitive spirit of the three young scientists who emerged tops in the competition tagged 774 Young Nigerian Scientists Presidential Award (774 YONSPA).

The students are Masters Akintade Abdullahi Akanbi of Osun State from Osogbo Government High School Osogbo, Osun State, who came first; while the second positions went to Uwakwe Nelson Kamsiyochukwu of Anambra State from British Spring College, Awka and Aimofumhe Eshiobomhe Sigmus of FCT from the School of the Gifted, Gwagwalada, Abuja, respectively.

President Buhari noted that Nigeria’s greatest resource is its human capital, assuring that his administration would continue to support human resource development.

”This is richly embodied in our youth who make up tens of millions of incredibly talented persons, constantly pushing and striving towards greatness. The future of Nigeria belongs to our youth.

”This Administration will therefore continue to create the enabling environment for them to develop to the fullest, their potentials.

”We will harness their energy and their talents to make Nigeria achieve true greatness,” he said.

The President reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to partner with the private sector on science, technology and innovation sector development towards ensuring that the sector plays the very important role in advancing the frontiers of knowledge for nation building.

”Government will continually support the creation of intervention funds to strengthen research and development, human capacity building programmes and collaboration with the organized private sector.

”We will continue to work towards the realisation of the National Research and Innovation Fund. I am aware, this Fund will help promote research activities in our country,” he said.

The President, therefore, directed the ministers of science and technology to create the needed opportunities to ensure that Nigerian scientists work towards providing solutions to the nation’s challenges of insecurity, unemployment, poverty, healthcare delivery and power, among others.

The President affirmed that if Nigerian potentials in the Science and Technology Sector are properly harnessed, with the enabling environment created, 100 million Nigerians will be taken out of poverty in the next ten years.

”This remains my aim for Nigerians,” he stressed, noting that Nigerians at home and abroad have always demonstrated remarkable ingenuity and inventiveness and with the right environment, and policy framework, there is no limit to how far Nigerian innovation can go.

”A prime example of an outstanding Nigerian is Mal. Jelani Aliyu, who is now Director-General of the National Automatic Design and Development Council.

”Malam Jelani designed the General Motors of America’s leading auto brand the Chevrolet Volt. Now he is assuring Nigerians that all the cars that took part in Argungu Motor Rally were assembled in Nigeria,” he said.

