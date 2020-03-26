JUST IN: Bauchi confirms another case of coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

One person who had contact with Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed has tested positive for coronavirus just a few days after the governor tested positive to the virus.

This was disclosed in a situation update given by the Commissioner for Health, Dr.Aliyu Maigoro while addressing newsmen in Bauchi, the state capital on Thursday.

According to the commissioner, the second case is a 62-year-old patient.

Over 27 persons who had contact with the Governor were earlier placed on compulsory self-isolation in the state to contain the spread of the virus.

READ ALSO: Fear grips Bauchi residents as Gov tests positive for coronavirus

It would be recalled that the state governor Bala Mohammed tested positive to coronavirus following contact with former Vice President’s son, Mohammed Atiku Abubakar who earlier tested positive to Covid -19

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: