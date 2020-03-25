Jumia excites customers with price slash offer, holds Tech Week

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

As part of its measures to cushion the effect of coronavirus on its customers, e-commerce platform, Jumia Nigeria has offered a price slash to its products as it holds Tech Week campaign this week.

Tech Week is seven days window for shoppers on Jumia platform to save money by getting value for less on global gadget brands of their choice.

It said this year’s campaign with the theme ‘Upgrade Your Life’ will run in parallel with its Stay Safe campaign also aimed at providing consumers access to hygiene products especially now that most Nigerians might be experiencing restrictions in movement as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company CEO, Massimiliano Spalazzi, said there are over six million home essential products and groceries that Nigerians can choose from.

He said: “Similarly, Tech Week gives customers the opportunity to buy tech-related items at the most affordable prices.

“To take advantage of this opportunity, customers are expected to download the Jumia App from the android or iOS stores and follow its social media handles for purchase of tech products such as phones, computing televisions, games and consoles, cameras and other accessories.

Speaking on the campaign, Spalazzi said the Tech Week offer is an immense upgrade of the mobile week which offers customers discounts on mobile phones.

He explained that during the week, customers can get deals on over 10,000 gadget products in partnership with global brands like Samsung, Intel, HP, Microsoft, Nexus and Scanfrost.

Spalazzi said: “The Tech Week offer is in response to our customers who yearn for such opportunities beyond just mobile phones. This campaign caters for everyone with gadget needs; gamers who need the latest video game, a student who needs a laptop, phone enthusiast, homemaker into appliances, or a sports lover who wants that large screen TV can get deals during the Tech Week. To access the deals, all you need to do is download the Jumia App, register and get down to shopping,” he added.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: