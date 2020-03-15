Joyful Homes: Appreciate God, don’t complain

Kindly Share This Story:

By Funmi Komolafe

Bless the LORD, O my soul: and all that is within me, bless his holy name. Bless the LORD, O my soul, and forget not all his benefits: Psalm 103 vs. 1&2

Many Christians are familiar with this verse of the Holy Bible but sometimes, we are tempted to ask, how do I bless the Lord in my situation?

Bless the Lord here simply means appreciate the Lord. This is not a difficult thing to do but many of us have failed to really appreciate God. We tend to focus more on what God is yet to do for us rather than what he has done for us.

In most cases, we are overwhelmed by challenges that we fail to appreciate the goodness of God.

A married woman trusting God for children begins to ask herself, what exactly is the sin that I have committed that I have not been pregnant even once?

Or a young graduate who is worried about possessing a certificate that has not been able to fetch him a job.

It could also be the case of a single lady who wonders why no one has ever come to ask her hand in marriage.

For some others it is business on the downward trend instead of making profit.

When we think this way, it makes us lose focus and rather than appreciate God, we complain. Several people cannot pray when overwhelmed with challenges.

We often forget that it is because we are alive that we are looking forward to something. The dead cannot have any expectations.

At times, things get so bad that even friends desert you.

When issues take us to this stage, it is time to exercise greater faith in God and appreciate him. Truth is whatever we are going through, life gives hope for a better tomorrow.

The Holy Bible tells us in Ecclesiastes 9 vs. 4 “ For to him that is joined to all the living, there is hope: for a living dog is better than a dead lion”.

If we have faith in God and believe his word, depression will not be our portion. Thoughts of suicide will be far from us.

A big mistake that people often make is keeping issues to one’s self. Brethren, you must have Jesus as your confidant. In other words, pray. Share you your worries with your Pastor or fellow believers. We need to bear in mind that there is nothing one is passing through, that someone somewhere has not passed through.

Often times we pray wrongly. We fail to appreciate God; rather, we table our requests asking the Lord to answer by fire.

Brethren, it doesn’t work that way.

Someone who is on the sick bed in a hospital should first of all thank God that she has the opportunity to be treated. It doesn’t matter the cost. There are several people who have similar infirmities but cannot afford to pay for treatment. Neither has anyone been able to assist. So, the patient must thank God.

A couple waiting on the Lord for children still have cause to thank God. Why? What about those who are still in search of marriage partners? What about those who have children but have no peace of mind.

As Christians, we are taught to give thanks to God in whatever situation we find ourselves because our tomorrow will be all right.

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye in one of his messages in his daily prayer manual Open Heavens, titled, “ Worship First, Request Last”, mentioned how we are to approach the Lord.

He stated, “ When you approach God, let Him first hear your thanksgiving. Let this be followed by quality praise and worship. Let your request come last and let the time you use in making your requests be shorter than the time you spend giving Him thanks, praise and worship”.

Did I hear you say, how can I do this with my present condition?

Truth is many of us don’t even know how to worship God. Some would say, I’m not familiar with the song or my voice isn’t good for singing. All the same, you can call God by his names. His names work wonders, his names opens doors.

Human beings like to be praised so does the Almighty God. Praising the Lord could fast track a miracle. The state of your voice is immaterial. Muster enough courage to praise the Lord at all times.

Let’s reason, is there a parent that would love a child that complains all the time without a word of thank you for once? Not likely.

Rather, a parent would show more love to a child that appreciates whatever his parents have provided. Such a parent will always try to please that child. So, it is with the Almighty God.

When we praise the Lord, we are expressing confidence that he is able to meet our needs.This makes God respond swiftly.

By the grace of God in this month of trinity, the Lord will attend to your needs sooner than you expect in Jesus name.

Brethren shift your focus from the challenge to the break through.

Declare to yourself that your case is not impossible with God

Always remember the words of Psalm 30 vs. 4&5 “ Sing unto the LORD, O ye saints of his, and give thanks at the remembrance of his holiness. For his anger endureth but a moment; in his favour is life: weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning”.

Brethren, the season of joy is here if only we know how to key into it with praises and worship of the Lord.

Let’s change our pattern of praising the Lord and experience the manifestation of God’s power.

For someone reading this today, where you have been forgotten, you will be remembered with favour in a special way, in the mighty name of Jesus.

Fear not, only the dead have no hope. You are alive, so there is hope for you.

Your body that doctors have told you cannot carry a baby to full term is set to deliver multiple babies before the end of this year by the grace of God.

You only need to remind the Lord of his word for you in Gen. 1 vs. 28: “ And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth………” Ask the Lord to fulfill his word in your life.

Have you been written off by relations as one that would remain single forever, stand up and confront the challenge. Appreciate God and remind him of his word in Genesis 2 vs. 18 “ And the Lord God said, It is not good that a man should be alone; I will make him a help meet for him”.

Brethren as you change your prayer pattern this season, I see you testify in Jesus name.

Have a fruitful week in Jesus name.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

