Jordan urges English football to get real over coronavirus threat

Wolves, Nuno Espirito Santo, Man City
Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Portuguese midfielder Diogo Jota heads the ball during the English Premier League football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, central England on December 27, 2019. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Simon Jordan thinks English football needs to wake up over the threat from the coronavirus outbreak.

The increasing likelihood that ‘social distancing’ measures will come into place in the UK in an attempt to contain the virus will mean that football matches will possibly be played behind closed doors or cancelled.

Italy has already taken the measures of postponing domestic sport until April 3, while La Liga in Spain and Ligue 1 in France will play matches behind closed doors until further notice.

And Jordan expects the Premier League and other leagues in England to follow suit with it being the only option.

“The most important thing is that we have a very significant disease,” Jordan told talkSPORT. “It’s an epidemic that has the potential to become a pandemic.

“What we have to do is stop this disease in its tracks. If that means that sport, where huge amounts of people gather, has to go behind closed doors, then that’s what it means – end of discussion.”

