Jordan imposes nationwide curfew to prevent COVID-19 outbreak

Jordan has announced a nationwide curfew, government spokesperson Amjad al-Adaileh said on Friday, the latest move aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The curfew will go into effect at 7 a.m (0500 GMT) on Saturday and stay in effect until further notice.

All shops will be closed. On Tuesday, the government will allow some shops to open at certain times so people can buy their basic needs, al-Adaileh said.

Violating the curfew is punishable with up to one year in prison.

Jordan, which has announced 69 confirmed Coronavirus cases, declared a state of emergency on Tuesday as part of a series of measures aimed at preventing an outbreak of the virus.

Army forces have been deployed at entrances and exits of cities, public and private institutions have been shut down and suspended all flights to and from the country. (dpa/NAN)

