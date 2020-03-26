Jonathan tasks Nigerians on faith, patriotism

Kindly Share This Story:

Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday urged Nigerians not to give in to fear occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic but to demonstrate faith and courage in the ability of government to win the war against the scourge.

Jonathan in a post on his Facebook page asked Nigerians not to forget how the nation successfully battled the Ebola virus a few years ago and implored Nigerians to support the government’s initiatives aimed at checking the spread of the pandemic.

He said: “Today our world faces a global crisis that threatens our peace, hope, and freedoms. Across the globe is the climate of fear, havoc, and consequences of a new enemy, Coronavirus disease.

“Dear compatriot, this is not a time to fear or despair; it is a moment of responsibility, courage, and faith. It is time to demonstrate good citizenship by yielding to relevant policies and guidelines put in place by government and its agencies to combat the challenge of COVID- 19.

“As a country, ours is a history of many triumphs in times of global and national challenges. In 2014, through solidarity and unity of purpose, we combated the dreaded Ebola virus. More than ever before now is the time for action, solidarity, and patriotism. Let’s all brace up and work together to combat this new scourge.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: