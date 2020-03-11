JNI tasks parents on family planning

Kindly Share This Story:

By Therese Nanlong

Families especially those in Northern Nigeria have been advised to imbibe the habit of planning their homes and not give birth to children beyond their capacity to cater for.

A ranking official in the Plateau State Chapter of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam, JNI, Sani Mudi gave the charge in a chat with Vanguard in Jos, the State capital.

Mudi who is the State Public Relations Officer of JNI, condemned the almajiri system in the North saying the system is supported by ignorance and in the last day, parents would give account of the kind of upbringing they give their children.

Giving an Islamic view on family planning, the PRO said, “Islam has given a time to breastfeed a child and that is 30 months then you wean the child. The wisdom here is that the health of the mother and child is considered, even the economic wellbeing of the father too. The period will enable you to look forward and make careful plan for the child’s future.

READ ALSO:

“In Islam, families are guided on how to run their affairs, most of what we are seeing is done out of ignorance and illiteracy. If we take to the advice, we will see a more organized and planned families. One thing we have been saying is that people should not have children beyond their capacity to cater for them.

“In Islam, when you have a child, you are not permitted to sleep with your child and the mother in the same room. When you see someone with seven children sleeping in one room with the mother, you know he is not following the tenet of the religion.

“The almajiri system we see is supported by ignorance and illiteracy, if people are sufficiently educated to know the implication of taking one wife even without a child, one would not dare go into it. When you see people having so many children without knowing the implication of their actions that even having one child has implication religiously, they would have a rethink.”

Speaking on the implication, he stated, “You must take care in terms of feeding, upbringing, guiding the child to the right moral direction so that the child will live a very useful life. For parents, they say when you die, it is good to have children that will pray for you, but when you have drug addicts, criminals, do they even have time to pray for you?

“When you produce these numbers of children, you will bear responsibilities on the day of judgement, you will have to account for them. Some children may end up dragging you to hell, God forbids.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: